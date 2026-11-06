Poland’s Ministry of Energy has prepared the framework for a draft law that provides for the introduction in 2027 of a maximum price for natural gas for protected consumers, including households. This is reported by RMF24.

Protection for households and important institutions

The matter concerns a draft law on special protection for certain consumers of gas fuel in 2027 in connection with the situation on the gas market, as well as amendments to other laws. The framework of the document was published in the list of legislative and program work of Poland’s Council of Ministers.

The mechanism is intended to guarantee a maximum gas price in settlements with protected consumers. In addition to household consumers, this category includes entities that perform important tasks in the field of public utility services.

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How the price will be determined

The maximum price is planned to be set based on the price level from the tariff approved in 2026 by the President of Poland’s Energy Regulatory Office for the designated gas seller. According to the ministry’s plan, this should make costs for protected consumers more predictable and limit the risk of directly passing on to them rising wholesale market prices.

The draft also provides for a compensation system for companies selling gas fuel. Payments are to be granted to companies that apply the statutory maximum price in settlements with tariff consumers in order to cover the financial consequences of such regulation. The Polish government plans to adopt the draft law in the fourth quarter of 2026, while the mechanism is to be limited to 2027.

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