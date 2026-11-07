Since the beginning of 2026, 5,182 cases of measles have been confirmed in the United States — the highest number in more than 35 years and the highest figure since 1991. Der Spiegel reports, citing the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. An infant died of measles in Wisconsin — the first death from this infection in the state since 1990.

More than twice as many cases

Throughout 2025, 2,289 measles cases were registered in the United States, which is less than half of the current number. According to the CDC, four people have died of measles since the start of 2026, while three deaths were recorded in 2025.

On Monday, New York State reported its first measles death in 30 years. In October, Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency over the outbreak.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Call to protect families

Wisconsin health official Kirsten Johnson said the child's death was especially tragic because measles is a vaccine-preventable disease. She urged state residents to protect themselves and their families.

Measles is a highly contagious viral disease. In addition to fever and a red rash, it can cause life-threatening complications, including inflammation of the membranes surrounding the brain. Measles was declared eliminated in the United States in 2000, but the infection spread again in subsequent years; the source cites growing skepticism toward vaccination as one of the factors.

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