Ducati rider Marc Marquez won the Qatar Grand Prix sprint race in Lusail, Qatar. The reigning MotoGP champion moved closer to another title after his championship rival Jorge Martin finished third.

Battle for victory

Fabio Di Giannantonio, who won in Qatar in 2023, took second place. As Channel NewsAsia reports, citing Reuters, Marquez battled Aprilia rider Marco Bezzecchi for the lead at the start of the sprint.

Bezzecchi crashed and was unable to continue in the sprint. The crash also deprived the Aprilia rider of his slim chances of fighting for the MotoGP title.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Red flag after crash

The sprint was initially stopped under a red flag after Ducati rider Francesco Bagnaia crashed. He was taken off the track on a stretcher.

After Saturday's victory, Marquez's lead stands at 49 points. He can equal the record for the number of titles in the premier MotoGP class by winning an eighth title if he wins Sunday's race and Martin scores no points.

Read us on