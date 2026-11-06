Gunman kills eight people in Turkey — RMF24

In the western Turkish province of Afyonkarahisar, an armed man killed eight people, while another person was seriously injured. The suspect was detained, RMF24 reports.

Attack in three villages

According to local media, the first victims were three women in the village of Yukarıtandır. The attacker then shot three more people in the village of Ayazini and another two in the village of Kıyır.

Emergency services received the first report of victims at around 15:10 local time. The bodies were found in several locations inside three cars. According to Timeturk, the man stopped random cars and shot the people inside them. Investigators believe the victims did not know one another.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Detention in a neighboring province

The suspect was detained in the Seyitgazi district of Eskişehir Province. The car in which he was fleeing got stuck in mud, after which the man continued to flee on foot. A shepherd spotted the vehicle and alerted the services.

During an attempt to detain him, the man opened fire on police officers, but he was neutralized and arrested. Two law enforcement officers sustained minor injuries. The Afyonkarahisar governor's office said that state institutions are investigating the circumstances of the attack.

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