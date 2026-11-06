In Latvia, the average level of consumer prices for transport fuel in October 2026 increased by 34.5% compared with October 2025. Diesel fuel rose in price by 38.1%, petrol by 27.9%, and autogas by 12.9%, LSM English reports, citing data from the Central Statistical Bureau.

Monthly dynamics

At the same time, transport fuel prices in October were 0.2% higher than in September. The largest monthly increase was recorded in the price of autogas, by 9.2%. The price of diesel fuel rose by 0.1%, while petrol became 0.2% cheaper.

SEB Bank economist Dainis Gašpuitis noted that Latvia is currently not seeing a large-scale change in fuel consumption habits despite rising prices. He advised reviewing not only car use but also overall spending on energy and consumption.

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Potential impact on costs

According to Gašpuitis, the rise in fuel costs is primarily felt by the transport and logistics sectors. Going forward, this may affect prices for food, construction, manufacturing and other everyday services.

The economist also pointed out that the burden on Latvian household budgets will depend on the weather in winter: if the winter is short and mild, final bills may remain at last year's level or be lower. A long and early winter, on the contrary, will increase demand for energy resources. He named a possible escalation of the conflict in the Middle East as an additional risk, which could cause further price increases and disruptions to energy supplies.

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