In Numurkah, in the north of the Australian state of Victoria, a police bomb response unit rendered safe a suspicious device found during a search. A 66-year-old man was arrested at the scene and faced several charges.

Report of gunfire

As ABC News Australia reports, Victoria Police received information that a man allegedly fired in the direction of a vehicle in Numurkah on Thursday. The town is located about two and a half hours' drive north of Melbourne.

On Saturday, detectives searched the property and found a device that police described as suspicious. A bomb response unit was then called to the scene and rendered the device safe.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Charges and court

The man is accused of reckless conduct endangering serious injury, as well as manufacturing and possessing an explosive substance. He was also charged with possessing Victoria Police equipment without proper authority, cultivating and possessing cannabis, and possessing a prohibited weapon without an applicable exemption.

The man was remanded in custody pending a hearing at Shepparton Magistrates' Court, scheduled for the following day.

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