Two men charged with rape in Israel — Jerusalem Post

In Israel, prosecutors have filed two separate indictments against men in cases involving alleged rapes. One case concerns two girls under the age of 16, while the other involves a woman whose apartment the defendant came to repair a washing machine, The Jerusalem Post reports.

Case in Tel Aviv

In the Tel Aviv District Court, 23-year-old Nehorai Skiri was charged with aggravated rape and committing indecent acts against two girls who were under 16 at the time of the alleged crimes.

According to the prosecution, the man brought the girls to his home and made their return home conditional on performing sexual acts. Prosecutors claim that the alleged crimes took place at his home.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Charges in Jerusalem

In a separate case, prosecutors charged a resident of a locality near Jerusalem with rape and indecent acts against a woman he knew.

According to the prosecution's statement, in early October, the defendant came to the woman's apartment to repair a washing machine. There, he allegedly raped her and committed indecent acts despite her requests for him to stop. The prosecution asked the court to keep the man in custody until the conclusion of the criminal proceedings.

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