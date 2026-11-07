In Israel, police and the Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF) are preparing to dismantle an unauthorized outpost that settlers from the Nahala movement established in the Simhoni Forest near the border with the Gaza Strip. As the Jerusalem Post reports, police and fund representatives inspected the area to coordinate the operation, which was expected to take place next week.

Outpost in the Simhoni Forest

The outpost was established in mid-October on land managed by KKL-JNF, between the kibbutzim of Kfar Aza and Nahal Oz. The settlers arrived there at night, set up trailers and announced the establishment of a new community. According to the publication, this was part of their campaign to promote Jewish settlements in the Gaza Strip.

Police hoped to reach an agreement with movement members on a voluntary departure, but were preparing to use force if they refused. Nahala told Ynet that it did not plan to resist the dismantling, but intended to move to another location near the border and continue its efforts to establish a settlement in Gaza.

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Movement statements and access restrictions

After the settlers arrived in October, the Israel Defense Forces blocked roads near Kfar Aza and Nahal Oz, while police dispersed the group. The military also declared the area between the border fence and Israeli communities a closed military zone to prevent the settlers from returning.

Nahala claimed that more than 700 people took part in establishing the outpost, called “Gaza Pioneers.” At the same time, military sources told the Jerusalem Post that around 50 people were at the site. The movement also called on Israel's next government to include in its coalition principles the establishment of Israeli communities in Gaza, the repeal of the disengagement law and encouragement of Palestinian emigration from the Strip.

According to the publication, the EU described the Nahala movement and its founder Daniella Weiss as an extremist Israeli settler movement responsible for serious and systematic violations of Palestinians' rights in the West Bank. Under this decision, the organization's assets were frozen, including a ban on directly or indirectly making funds or economic resources available to it.

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