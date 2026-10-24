In Israel, Minister for Social Equality and the Advancement of Women's Rights May Golan was questioned for 10 hours on Thursday at the Lahav 433 police unit. The questioning concerned allegations of possible misappropriation of donations intended for a nonprofit organization that she founded and headed, the Jerusalem Post reports. Golan denied all allegations against her.

Suspicions regarding donations

One part of the investigation concerns the possible use of the organization's funds for personal expenses. According to the publication, investigators told Golan about a witness who claims that she allegedly kept about $22,000 from donations for herself.

The minister was also questioned about allegations of possible personal use of state funds. Investigators said that employees of her ministry provided documents and records which, in their view, support these suspicions.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Golan's position

Golan called these allegations untrue and said she has documents showing that all funds were used for food packages and assistance to homeless people in southern Tel Aviv. After records provided by ministry employees were mentioned, she asked investigators to play them and said she was ready for a face-to-face confrontation, Walla reported.

The questioning ended after 10 hours. The investigation is ongoing, and Golan insists that her documents will confirm that the donations were used to help people in need.

Read us on