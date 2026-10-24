On the Thai island of Koh Phangan, a special committee recommended revoking the visa of 33-year-old Israeli citizen Einav Ashuel following complaints about her behavior toward hotel employees and tourists. This was reported by the Jerusalem Post, citing a statement from the island’s district administration.

Police complaints

According to the Koh Phangan administration, two police complaints were filed against Ashuel. Authorities claim that while visiting Than Sadet National Park and a hotel, she used services without paying, shouted, swore, and insulted employees. She is also accused of threatening physical harm to staff and tourists.

The recommendation to revoke the visa was adopted at a committee meeting chaired by Koh Phangan district chief Phaisith Tongcharoen. Representatives of the local, immigration, and tourist police, as well as local officials, took part. The materials were transferred to immigration police for further action.

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At the same time, Thai authorities have not confirmed whether Ashuel’s visa has already been revoked or whether she has been deported from the country. No response from the woman herself or Israel’s Foreign Ministry regarding the allegations had been received at the time of publication.

Tighter control over tourists

At the end of March, the same committee recommended revoking the visas of three Israelis who, on the neighboring island of Koh Tao, displayed flags of the Chabad movement bearing the word “Messiah,” handed out leaflets, and invited people to Passover events through WhatsApp groups. According to the Chabad website, they were later deported.

In April, the Koh Phangan district chief said that during the preceding period, authorities had revoked the visas of 13 foreign tourists due to inappropriate behavior. The Israeli embassy in Bangkok also urged Israeli citizens in May to comply with local laws after controls were tightened in Phuket province.

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