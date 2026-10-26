China will send female giant panda Ran Ran to Belgium to continue the bilateral conservation and research program. The panda was born on May 31, 2017, ECNS reports, citing the China Wildlife Conservation Association.

Supplementary agreement

The dispatch of Ran Ran is provided for by a supplementary agreement on joint giant panda conservation and research, which the association and the Belgian Pairi Daiza zoo signed in September 2026.

Under the agreement, China will provide Belgium with a healthy adult female giant panda bred in captivity. Institutions in the two countries are completing organizational arrangements for the animal's care, keeping and preparation for departure.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Cooperation since 2014

The joint program between China and Belgium has been operating since February 2014. At the end of 2025, female panda Hao Hao, which had lived in Belgium for 11 years, returned to China ahead of schedule.

The China Wildlife Conservation Association stated that the parties will continue cooperation in giant panda care and breeding, disease prevention and control, scientific research and educational outreach. In 2026, China and Belgium mark 55 years of diplomatic relations.

Read us on