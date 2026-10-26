Former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has taken up a position as a lecturer and mentor at the University of Sydney in Australia. As ABC News Australia reports, the 46-year-old Ardern will work at the Faculty of Medicine and Health as a professor of practice.

Areas of work

The university said her work would focus on empathetic leadership, social cohesion and civic trust. Ardern will also seek new approaches to addressing global challenges in health, inclusion and wellbeing.

She will deliver guest lectures and workshops. At the same time, the university clarified that the position does not involve full-time teaching.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Statements by Ardern and the university

Ardern said that after finishing her work as head of government, she had focused particularly on leadership and on how to better support and encourage leaders capable of responding to numerous global challenges.

University of Sydney Vice-Chancellor and President Mark Scott said he had long admired the courage and humanity that Ardern demonstrated in public life. According to him, students will have an opportunity to learn from a former prime minister who has significant experience in public leadership and service.

Jacinda Ardern led New Zealand's government from 2017 to 2023. During her tenure, she led the country through the Christchurch terrorist attack, the Whakaari/White Island volcanic eruption and the COVID-19 pandemic.

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