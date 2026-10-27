Taraba State Governor in Nigeria Agbu Kefas has extended for another six months the designation of Karim-Lamido Local Government Area as an area requiring special security attention. The decision was made after an attack on the Binnari community on October 23, Premium Times Nigeria reports.

Decision after the attack

The governor announced the extension of the measures on Monday following an emergency security meeting at the T.Y. Danjuma House in Jalingo, the state capital. According to the publication, dozens of residents were killed in the attack, and several families experienced trauma.

Police initially confirmed the deaths of 10 people. Reports later emerged of a higher death toll after bodies were found in nearby areas.

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Investigation and protection of communities

Kefas said that extending the status is intended to ensure continued security operations in the area, where violence threatens people's lives, livelihoods and peaceful coexistence. He instructed the relevant authorities to locate missing persons and provide support to those affected and their families.

The governor also ordered security agencies to investigate the movements of the attackers and possible motives, including whether they were linked to other criminal activity. He called for a coordinated security response to protect Binnari and neighboring communities.

Karim-Lamido was first designated as an area requiring special security attention in January 2026 under Executive Order No. 1. The reasons included recurring intercommunal clashes, attacks by bandits, and conflicts between farmers and herders.

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