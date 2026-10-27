In Israel, Channel 14's northern correspondent Gal Tobi said she was verbally abused and harassed while covering voting at a polling station in the Deniya area of Haifa. The incident occurred on Tuesday morning, when the journalist was working at the station without a camera operator.

Interference with live broadcast

As the Jerusalem Post reports, Tobi said that a man came close to her, touched her filming equipment and interfered with her work, including during a live broadcast. According to her, the man claimed that she was filming people in the background.

The journalist explained that she was in a public place and also changed the camera angle so that only she was in the frame. Despite this, she said, the man continued to interfere with her work. Tobi also said that he was with two other people and told them that they did not want to see Channel 14.

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Reaction to the incident

According to Tobi, during the incident she heard remarks against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, while other people present at the polling station tried to protect her. The journalist burst into tears after the event, but said on Channel 14 that she would continue working and reporting from the scene.

Ofer Winter, chairman of the People of Israel party, condemned the reports of harassment of the correspondent. He called on law enforcement agencies to respond and said that attacks on journalists and camera crews doing their jobs must be unequivocally condemned.

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