In Iran, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, during a meeting with top military officials on Saturday, instructed the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to update its list of US and Israeli targets. He stated that all tangible and intangible assets of the two countries must be within the reach of Iran’s armed forces.

Statement on an unrestricted response

As The Jerusalem Post reports, Khamenei also ordered the Iranian military to prepare an immediate, impactful and geographically unrestricted response to any threats. According to him, Iran itself will determine the timing and conditions for ending any new conflicts if its enemies resume attacks.

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Condition for maximum deterrence

In a statement published by the semi-official Nour News agency, Khamenei said that in the event of new military or terrorist attacks by enemies, it would be the armed forces of the Islamic Republic and the Iranian people who would determine the timing and conditions of their end.

He called intelligent combat readiness for a powerful confrontation with enemies a condition for maximum deterrence. According to Khamenei, threats of any level and type must receive an immediate and effective response without geographical restrictions.

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