At least 60 people have been killed on the Cape Flats in reported mass shootings that, according to TimesLIVE, continue despite the deployment of soldiers as part of Operation Prosper.

Shootings continue

According to the outlet, the military presence as part of Operation Prosper has not stopped mass shootings in the area. As a result, experts are raising questions about whether the operation can bring lasting change.

Operation Prosper is mentioned in the article as an operation under which soldiers were deployed. TimesLIVE presents the continuation of the shootings as a circumstance that raises doubts about its ability to deliver a long-term result.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Death of Keenan Nicholson

Those killed in a mass shooting in Lavender Hills included Keenan Nicholson. His father, Mark Nicholson, is deeply grieving his son's death, TimesLIVE reports.

Experts are questioning the effectiveness of Operation Prosper amid reports that mass shootings on the Cape Flats continue despite the deployment of soldiers.

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