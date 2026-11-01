In Taipei, Taiwan, Mayor Chiang Wan-an of the Kuomintang and Legislative Yuan legislator Puma Shen of the Democratic Progressive Party held their first joint televised debate ahead of the mayoral election. The candidates argued over public safety, city governance, food safety and urban renewal, Taipei Times reports.

Punishment for drug-impaired driving

One of the most contentious issues was tougher penalties for driving under the influence of drugs. Chiang criticized Shen for being absent during Friday's vote on the relevant legislative amendment. The mayor said his opponent puts the interests of offenders above those of victims and their families, and called Shen's emphasis on his experience in criminology “professional arrogance.”

Shen responded that he supports tougher liability for driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, but considers this amendment disproportionate. According to him, city authorities can more directly prevent such offenses through police checks, anti-drug education in schools and efforts to counter the drug supply. The legislator also said that his previous work with a victims' support association and people recovering from drug addiction had been misrepresented.

Food safety and urban renewal

The candidates also traded accusations over the accidental felling of a 40-year-old tree near Dongmen Market and the implementation of a free school lunch program. They accused each other of double standards on child protection legislation and food safety.

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Shen questioned the consistency of the city government's response to cases involving school food safety and alleged child abuse. Chiang said City Hall had responded to these cases and introduced measures to strengthen oversight and child protection.

The debate participants separately discussed urban renewal. Chiang cited projects in Xinwei public housing, the Nanjichang Night Market area and on Hulin Street as examples. He said that over four years, Taipei approved 2.4 times more renewal projects than before and 1.3 times more than the other five municipalities combined. Shen stressed that the key indicator is for approved projects to move into construction and be completed, rather than approval statistics alone.

The two-hour debate took place at the TVBS studio and was co-organized by TVBS and SET News. Chiang and Shen are the two favorites among six candidates and have so far agreed only to this televised debate.

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