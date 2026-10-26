US President Donald Trump said he will soon decide whether to strike a deal with Iran or resume military action against Tehran. He said this in an interview with Fox News, CNBC reports.

Trump said it was time for Washington to make decisions: he is considering “finishing this,” which he said would be easy, or striking a deal. Earlier, he said US strikes on Iran would not resume until the US midterm elections on November 3. The latest confirmed US strikes on Iran took place on September 1.

Possible targets and Tehran’s response

Trump also named Mount Pickaxe as a potential US target. According to him, it is a deeply buried facility linked to Iran’s nuclear program. The US president repeated the claim that Washington has detailed information about activities at this facility and that three other nuclear facilities were destroyed.

Tehran says it is preparing a military response to possible US attacks. Ali Ozmaei, head of the naval forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, previously said that Iran was waiting for the moment when it could sink US warships.

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Negotiations and the Strait of Hormuz

Representatives of Qatar, which is involved in mediation efforts between Washington and Tehran, visited Tehran on Sunday. On Monday, Iran’s leadership is also due to meet in the Iranian capital with senior officials from Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Pakistan.

One of the main sources of tension remains the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global trade. Washington and Tehran have repeatedly said that they control this waterway, although overall trade flows there are significantly limited. In early October, a Singapore-flagged container ship sank in the strait after being hit by an unidentified projectile and catching fire.

Amid shipping disruptions and a global shortage of oil refining capacity, energy prices remain elevated. This is despite Trump’s statement that crude oil flows have returned to pre-war levels.

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