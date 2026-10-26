The United Kingdom has imposed sanctions on 15 military commanders, leaders of paramilitary formations and security officials from both sides of the conflict in Sudan. As TimesLIVE reports, London accuses them of sexual violence, torture and attacks on civilians linked to the fall of the city of El Fasher.

Who the restrictions concern

The sanctions target commanders of the Rapid Support Forces, the Sudanese Armed Forces, as well as leaders of armed groups allied with the army. British authorities described the measures as another attempt to hold those involved in violations accountable.

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Research into crimes against civilians

The measures were announced a year after the fall of El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur state, which became one of the centres of the war in Sudan. The city endured a prolonged siege, with reports of mass killings and widespread sexual violence.

Britain also referred to a study it funded by the Centre for Information Resilience. It documented, as claimed, the systematic starvation of civilians and conflict-related sexual violence by both warring sides. London pledged an additional £15 million for humanitarian aid to Sudan and support for those affected.

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