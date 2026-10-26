In Israel, a mock polling station has been set up in a rehabilitation village run by the Perach Israel organization to prepare residents for voting in the Knesset elections on October 27, 2026. The village is home to more than 200 adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Simulation of the voting procedure

A voting booth was installed at the training station, and envelopes and ballot papers were prepared. Residents can familiarize themselves with the procedure in an environment that is familiar to them before election day.

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Village staff explain their right to vote and help them practice the sequence of actions: choosing a ballot paper and placing it in an envelope, as will take place at an official polling station, the Jerusalem Post reports.

The right to make one’s own choice

Perach Israel CEO Moshe Stein said that the right to choose is part of everyday life in the village. According to him, residents are taught to make decisions independently, including about the color of their clothing or how they spend their free time. The training is intended to help those of them who are eligible to vote take part in the elections alongside other voters in the country.

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