Two German citizens were detained in Israel on Saturday evening after they were spotted near the entrance to Damon Prison taking photographs with mobile phones. This was reported by the Jerusalem Post.

Phone inspection

The men were detained on suspicion of photographing security facilities and security-related activity near the prison. After they were spotted near the entrance to the facility, additional prison service staff were dispatched to the scene. They approached the two men and conducted an initial inspection.

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During an inspection of their mobile phones, photographs of security facilities and security-related activity were found. This heightened suspicions regarding the reasons for their presence near the prison and the purpose of the photographs.

The case was transferred to police

After the photographs were discovered, the case was transferred to the Israel Police, which launched an investigation into the circumstances of the incident. The purpose of the photography has not yet been established. It also remains unclear whether the incident was related to security activity or whether the photographs were taken for another reason.

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