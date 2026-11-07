German national Matthias Ross is selling a private island in Canada that he won in a Haribo prize draw 21 years ago. At the time he won it, the island was uninhabited.

Prize draw win

As Der Spiegel reports, television presenter Thomas Gottschalk handed the island over to Ross. The headline of the publication's interview states that the TV presenter arrived for the prize presentation on an ATV. The interview was prepared by Christine Haug.

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Sale of the island

Ross has now decided to part with the unusual prize and sell the island. The interview discusses how his experience with this prize unfolded, as well as the decision to sell the private island in Canada.

The Der Spiegel publication is dated November 7, 2026, and is placed in the section about Canada. The illustration accompanying the article shows a view of a log cabin. The photo caption uses the expression “digital detox,” and Vladi Private Islands is credited as the image author.

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