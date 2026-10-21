According to the Financial Times, the Israeli military canceled a prepared multi-day operation against Iran that had been planned for the weekend of October 10, following objections from U.S. President Donald Trump. The Jerusalem Post reported this, citing the Financial Times.

Targets of the planned operation

According to the Financial Times, the Israeli army was preparing to resume strikes on Iran and conduct a multi-day operation against the regime. The prepared targets included civilian infrastructure facilities, nuclear facilities and regime-related targets.

Three people familiar with the situation told the Financial Times that the Israeli military had prepared several such targets.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

U.S. position

According to the Financial Times, Trump opposed the plan because he did not want a military conflict in the region to resume ahead of the U.S. midterm elections scheduled for November 3.

At the same time, the report notes that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu supports the resumption of large-scale strikes on Iran and recently instructed the Israel Defense Forces to prepare a plan for a new offensive.

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