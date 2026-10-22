Israeli President Isaac Herzog said he supports decisive action by the Israel Defense Forces command against violent attacks by extremist settlers in the West Bank. The Jerusalem Post reported this, citing his conversation with the Jewish Telegraphic Agency in Budapest.

Support for the military

Herzog said that earlier this month he met with the commander of the IDF division in the West Bank and other senior officers. According to him, he gave them his full support to put an end to this phenomenon. The president also stated that significant efforts are being made to stop the violence “at its roots.”

IDF Chief of the General Staff Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir ordered an additional Border Police company to be deployed to the West Bank to counter extremist violence. The unit is expected to begin operating at the end of November.

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Detentions and attack on photojournalist

Israeli forces detained New York Democratic Party candidate for the U.S. Congress Brad Lander, as well as 90 rabbis and activists who were accompanying Palestinian farmers during the olive harvest.

Israeli police detained ten suspects after a series of settler attacks, including an attack on Washington Post photojournalist Heidi Levine. According to Haaretz, nine of the ten detainees were later released from custody. Levine sustained fractures to four vertebrae and other injuries; Herzog personally called her and apologized.

Reaction from the United States and the EU

The attacks were condemned by the United States and European governments. On Sunday, the European Union called on Israel to assume full responsibility for preventing further violence against Palestinians, journalists, and diplomats.

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