An anti-terrorism court in Karachi, Pakistan, acquitted five defendants in the case concerning the murder of UC committee chairman Amir Bhashani, who was affiliated with the Pakistan Peoples Party. The ATC-VI judge made the decision due to a lack of evidence against the defendants, Dawn reports.

Attack in Orangi Town

Amir Bhashani was shot dead on April 17, 2025, near Bismillah Chowk in Orangi Town. According to the outlet, the attack was carried out by armed men on motorcycles; it was regarded as a possible targeted attack.

Pakistan Bazaar police registered a case under provisions on murder and terrorism. Law enforcement officers later said they had detained Shehzad, Muhammad Aleem, Muhammad Jamil Zia, Muhammad Hammad Siddiqui and Shahbaz, and also submitted a charge sheet to the court.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Investigators' version

According to the prosecution, Shahbaz and Shehzad were detained in a case involving illegal possession of weapons. During questioning, they allegedly confessed to involvement in the murder of the UC chairman and pointed to the other defendants.

The investigation also claimed that the men had allegedly monitored Bhashani and passed information to accomplices on the instructions of senior figures. Police had previously said that the murder might have been planned a week before the attack over land and financial matters. The case was registered under Articles 302 and 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code and Article 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act of 1997.

Read us on