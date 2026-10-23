A shooting was reported near Judea Junction in Israel on Friday morning. According to initial information, two people were injured in the attack. This was reported by The Jerusalem Post, citing a statement by the Israel Defense Forces.

Military actions

The Israel Defense Forces said that its troops were heading to the scene. The military also launched a search for the attacker and set up roadblocks in the area of the junction.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Initial reports

Initial reports also said that two attackers involved in the shooting had been killed by security forces. This information was preliminary. The Jerusalem Post noted that information about the incident was still coming in at the time of publication.

Photo from the scene

A released photograph from the scene of the incident in the West Bank, dated October 23, 2026, shows ambulances and security forces. The photo is credited to Magen David Adom.

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