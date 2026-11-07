In Australia, women account for only 8% of licensed pilots, according to the latest data from the Civil Aviation Safety Authority. This was reported by ABC News Australia. Female pilots working in the Kimberley region in northern Western Australia believe that the visibility of successful professionals, professional connections and clearer career paths could attract more women to the profession.

Stereotypes in the profession

Caroline Jamieson, a senior pilot at Shoal Air in Broome, said that passengers often ask her for advice for daughters interested in flying. According to her, the example of women already working in the industry helps girls see aviation as a possible profession.

At the same time, Jamieson noted that traditional gender stereotypes still occur: some passengers initially mistook female pilots for flight attendants. She added that the number of women in the industry is gradually increasing.

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Opportunities in the Kimberley

Greta Thain, a senior pilot at Shoal Air in Kununurra, described the working environment in aviation as close-knit, especially in remote areas where colleagues need to support one another. She urged girls not to give up on a career in aviation because of their gender, noting that the job has challenges but is rewarding and fulfilling.

Hilary Wilkins, vice president of the Australian Women Pilots Association and a helicopter pilot, said that professional networks and family-friendly employer policies are needed for more balanced representation. According to her, newcomers in the Kimberley can gain substantial experience in single-pilot flying, independently making decisions about routes, fuel and passengers.

In 2019, the Australian federal government launched the Women in the Aviation Industry Initiative, allocating $8 million to increase the participation and retention of women in the aviation sector. The initiative provided for targeted career pathway development and professional development programs. In 2023, the relevant ministry published a strategic plan for implementing the initiative through 2026.

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