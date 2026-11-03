Abu Dhabi-based (UAE) Adnoc Gas has signed a five-year agreement with France’s TotalEnergies to supply up to 1.6 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas. As The National reports, the agreement is intended to support the company’s expansion of its share in the global LNG market.

Cooperation in the gas sector

Adnoc Gas said that the agreement continues the companies’ long-standing partnership and reflects growing demand for LNG. Adnoc Gas Chief Executive Fatema Al Nuaimi said that the company expects to capitalize on growing global demand for liquefied gas through competitive supply terms and long-term partnerships.

TotalEnergies is a shareholder in Adnoc Gas and also a partner in the Ruwais LNG project. Adnoc Gas expects that the planned integration of this project will significantly increase the company’s production capacity and support its ambition to become one of the world’s leading LNG suppliers.

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Development of LNG exports

Adnoc is developing a global LNG marketing and trading platform that will combine the marketing activities of Adnoc Gas and investment unit XRG with the trading capabilities of Adnoc Trading. Its target is 47 million tonnes of merchant LNG per year after 2030.

According to the latest International Energy Agency gas market report, Asia accounted for about 65% of global LNG imports in 2025. Europe has also become a major buyer of liquefied gas, replacing Russian pipeline gas and replenishing storage facilities.

In August, Adnoc Gas reported $8.2 billion in engineering, procurement and construction contracts for the second and third phases of a project to extract gas with a high content of liquid hydrocarbons. The company supplies about 60% of the UAE’s commercial gas needs and delivers it to end users in more than 20 countries.

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