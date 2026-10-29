Abu Dhabi-based Al Gharbia Pipe Company expects new orders for oil and gas pipeline pipes as Middle Eastern countries step up projects to bypass the Strait of Hormuz. The National reports, citing the company’s acting chief executive officer Noritsugu Mifune.

According to him, countries in the region are considering building new pipelines to bypass the strait. Al Gharbia Pipe Company is a joint venture between Abu Dhabi’s Senaat, Japan’s JFE Steel and Marubeni-Itochu Steel.

Projects in countries of the region

The UAE is expanding the 360-kilometre Habshan–Fujairah pipeline, also known as the West-East oil pipeline. Its export capacity is planned to be doubled from the current 1.5 million barrels per day.

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Iraq and Syria are working to restore a pipeline damaged during the US-led invasion in 2003. Saudi Arabia is also considering expanding its East-West pipeline to supply oil to global markets without passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

The company’s production plans

Al Gharbia previously supplied pipes for ADNOC’s West-East project and the Majnoon oil field near Basra, Iraq. The company is also in talks with ADNOC on future pipeline projects.

Last year, Al Gharbia’s pipe production amounted to about 250,000 tonnes, while in 2026 it fell to approximately 60,000 tonnes due to supply chain disruptions and delays in regional oil and gas projects amid the war. Next year, the company expects to increase production to 200,000 tonnes. In addition to oil and gas, it is exploring the possibility of manufacturing pipes for hydrogen transportation.

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