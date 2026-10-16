According to The Rio Times, Cuba’s power system suffered eight collapses in 2026. A fire at a power plant on October 16 deepened the electricity shortage. The outlet explains that the grid generates significantly less electricity than the island needs and has no reserve capacity to compensate for equipment failures.

Generation deficit

The lack of reserves means that a new malfunction could worsen power supply disruptions. The outlet called the combination of insufficient electricity generation and a lack of spare capacity the basis of the instability of Cuba’s power grid.

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In its article, The Rio Times also examines problems at Cuban thermal power plants and fuel shortages that are deepening the energy crisis.

Solar energy and China’s assistance

A separate section of the review is devoted to what solar energy and China’s assistance could offer in overcoming the crisis. The outlet does not provide specific parameters of such projects or assistance in the available part of the article.

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