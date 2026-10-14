The European Commission has proposed postponing the application of certain provisions of the EU Methane Regulation for fossil fuel importers by one year. As Anadolu Agency reports, the initiative is intended to ease cost pressure on European industry amid rising energy prices.

Which requirements are proposed for postponement

The proposed amendment provides for delaying monitoring, reporting and verification obligations for importers of natural gas, oil and coal. It also proposes postponing methane emissions intensity reporting requirements for importers and producers in the EU.

The European Commission said that the conflict in the Middle East is increasing pressure on global energy markets, raising prices and potentially reducing the availability of gas and oil. In the bloc's view, this makes it more difficult to ensure the EU's competitiveness and security of supply.

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Further consideration

The proposal will be submitted to the European Parliament and the European Council for consideration and adoption. The postponement is intended to give companies and national administrations more time to prepare for compliance with the regulation and avoid creating additional pressure on the security of imported fossil fuel supplies.

The EU Methane Regulation was adopted in 2024. It covers the extraction, transport, processing and import of oil, natural gas and coal, providing for a gradual tightening of requirements for transparency and methane emissions reductions. The European Commission stressed that the proposed change will not affect the regulation's overall objectives, integrity or scope.

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