Grüüün to stop serving 200,000 customers in Germany — OilPrice

In Germany, renewable electricity supplier Grüüün, part of Münch Energie Group, will stop serving around 200,000 household customers from October 31, 2026. Consumers will have to switch to other electricity suppliers.

Reasons for ceasing operations

Grüüün, which began operations in 2024, linked its decision to planned changes in German renewable energy policy. Among the factors, it cited the upcoming reform of the Renewable Energy Sources Act, EEG 2027, the government’s focus on gas-fired generation, and rising grid tariffs. According to the company, these changes disrupted its long-term pricing model.

As OilPrice reports, Berlin-based startup Stromee has also likely exited the German retail market. Utility company SWK Energie GmbH from western Germany said it had taken over electricity and gas supply customers numbering in the lower five-digit range.

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Wholesale prices and gas reserves

The sector is under pressure from surging wholesale electricity prices amid rising gas costs, as well as regulatory changes. Bloomberg notes that companies’ market exits resemble the situation during the 2022 energy crisis, when numerous small suppliers ceased operations.

Germany is entering the winter season with low gas storage fill levels. As of October 15, 2026, they were 60% full, compared with the EU average of 74%, according to Gas Infrastructure Europe data. At the same time, VNG, one of Germany’s largest gas importers, said at the end of last month that, thanks to diversified import options, the country is not facing a gas supply shortage despite low storage reserves.

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