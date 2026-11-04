New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill urged port and terminal operators not to buy or unload Russian fuel that, she said, is heading to the U.S. East Coast. She warned of possible civil or criminal liability for participants in such operations.

Appeal to port operators

As OilPrice reports, in a letter to operators, Sherrill urged them to refuse to unload tankers carrying Russian diesel. She said New Jersey would use its legal and regulatory powers to prevent this fuel from entering through the state.

According to the governor, the aggressor state Russia has sent several diesel tankers to the United States, and at least one of them may be heading toward the New Jersey coast. Sherrill also said that the law she called the Russian Oil Act does not grant the U.S. president or the Treasury Department unlimited authority to lift sanctions through licenses. She cautioned against profiting from trade in this fuel.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Diesel imports and fuel prices

According to the publication, in early October, the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump allowed imports of Russian diesel into the country, explaining this by a desire to lower prices for industrial fuel amid refinery disruptions and limited supply.

According to AAA, on Tuesday the average price of diesel fuel in the United States was about $6.29 per gallon, compared with $6.50 several weeks earlier. Phillips 66 Executive Vice President Brian Mandell told analysts that the volumes of distillates available in Russia are insufficient to significantly affect the global shortage.

Read us on