Pakistan cuts petrol price and raises diesel price — Dawn

The Pakistani government has reduced the retail price of petrol by 1.60 Pakistani rupees per litre, while the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) has risen by 1.64 rupees. The new rates apply from October 23: a litre of petrol costs 377.71 rupees, while a litre of HSD costs 391.75 rupees.

As Dawn reports, according to a notice from the Petroleum Division, the government continues to collect 114 rupees in taxes and levies per litre of petrol and 100 rupees per litre of diesel fuel.

Prices after the spring peak

The cost of HSD is below the peak of 520.35 rupees per litre recorded on April 3. According to the publication, the price of this type of fuel began rising after the start of the war between the United States and Iran on February 28, when it stood at about 281 rupees per litre.

The price of petrol also reached a peak of 458.41 rupees per litre on April 3. Its increase began in the first week of March, when a litre cost 266 rupees.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Austerity measures and daily prices

Amid rising fuel costs during the conflict in the Middle East, the government has reintroduced austerity measures. Markets must close by 9:00 p.m., while fuel limits for official vehicles have been cut by 50% for three months.

On September 13, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced a support programme for users of motorcycles, auto-rickshaws and cars with engines of up to 800 cc. In July, Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik said fuel prices would be set daily in view of international market fluctuations. The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority of Pakistan received the relevant powers.

Petrol in the country is mainly used by owners of private vehicles, small cars, rickshaws and two-wheeled vehicles. Diesel is primarily consumed by heavy transport, power plants and large generators.

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