In Pakistan’s Senate, Pakistan Peoples Party Senator Sherry Rehman called on the government to inform parliament about plans to supply the country with petroleum products in December and possible measures in the event of fuel sales rationing. As Dawn reports, the discussion took place amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Bilal Azhar Kayani told senators that there were no problems with fuel supplies. According to him, more than 10 million people use the government’s targeted fuel subsidy program, which is provided at filling stations. Revenue from the petroleum levy in the current financial year is planned at 1.676 trillion Pakistani rupees.

Kayani acknowledged that the regional conflict affects petroleum product prices in different countries. At the same time, he said the government provides targeted support to motorcyclists, rickshaw drivers, freight vehicle operators, and users of small-engine cars.

Stocks until the end of November

Last week, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb said that Pakistan had procured sufficient energy resources until the end of November and was planning supplies for the winter months, when household demand traditionally rises. Rehman asked what the plan would be for December and whether petroleum products would be sufficient under the current conditions.

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The senator also warned about the risks of liquefied petroleum gas supply disruptions. According to her, the country imports nearly 70% of the required LPG volume, while domestic production covers about 30%. She noted that Pakistan received five LPG cargoes last year, while only two are expected this year, and demanded that a supply plan be presented to parliament.

Concerns over energy routes

Senate opposition leader Raja Nasir Abbas said that a war affecting key energy transportation routes could worsen Pakistan’s energy crisis. He linked external risks to the LPG shortage in the country and a flour shortage in Punjab province.

Rehman also claimed that the carbon levy on petroleum products is not spent on environmental projects. She referred to remarks by an additional finance secretary during a meeting of the Senate Committee on Climate Change and called for the levy to be turned into a carbon tax, with funds earmarked for climate measures.

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