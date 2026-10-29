Greek Energy Minister Stavros Papastavrou, ahead of a meeting of the EU Transport, Telecommunications and Energy Council in Luxembourg, Luxembourg, said that the Great Sea Interconnector project, which is intended to connect the power grids of Cyprus, Greece and Israel, is proceeding according to plan. He said he would brief colleagues on progress in creating the connection between Cyprus and Greece and on the next steps.

Papastavrou called the interconnector a project of strategic importance for Europe, which is being implemented decisively and in accordance with the law of the sea. According to him, it is meant to overcome Cyprus’ energy isolation. This was reported by Cyprus Mail.

Seabed surveys

In the coming weeks, a NAVTEX — a navigational notice for vessels — is expected to be issued regarding planned seabed surveys for laying the cable. Earlier, Cypriot Energy Minister Michalis Damianou said that the notice would be issued by the end of the month, but this deadline appears less likely as the month ends on Saturday.

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The Greek coast guard reported that the survey is to be carried out by the French vessel Abeille Marengo. Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides said that the project’s future is being worked out privately, including regarding the Republic of Cyprus exercising its sovereign rights.

Turkey’s and Libya’s positions

Part of the interconnector’s planned route passes through maritime areas claimed by both Greece and Turkey. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that his country would not object to construction of the interconnector if it receives prior written notification with the coordinates of the planned work before the NAVTEX is announced.

The situation is also complicated by the 2019 Turkey-Libya maritime delimitation agreement, which Libya’s parliament unanimously ratified last week. It defines the boundary of the two countries’ exclusive economic zones in the eastern Mediterranean between points southeast of Crete. Greece and the Republic of Cyprus object to the agreement, while Turkey believes that islands are not entitled to a full exclusive economic zone. The heads of EU institutions expressed solidarity with Greece and Cyprus and criticized the arrangement.

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