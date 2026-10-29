In Washington, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Hungarian Foreign Minister Anita Orbán signed two memorandums of understanding — on energy infrastructure and law enforcement cooperation. Anadolu Agency reports.

Energy infrastructure

The first memorandum concerns the Trump Peace Pipelines initiative. According to Rubio, it is intended to help meet Central Europe’s energy needs through American energy resources. He also called the document evidence of strengthened economic cooperation between the US and Hungary.

Orbán said that the agreement provides for the development of energy infrastructure in Central and Eastern Europe in the oil and gas sector, as well as creating opportunities for diversification and alternative supply sources. According to her, the Hungarian government seeks to guarantee consumers, industry, and the economy predictable, stable, and affordable energy supplies.

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Law enforcement cooperation

The second memorandum provides for information sharing to counter what Rubio called a resurgence of ultra-left terrorist activity. He said that the parties would cooperate in tracking cross-border networks and holding those involved accountable.

As the US Department of State reported, Rubio and Orbán also discussed cooperation in cybersecurity and multilateral priorities.

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