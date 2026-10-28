South Korea and the Czech Republic plan to expand cooperation in nuclear energy, robotics and batteries. This was discussed during a reception marking the Czech Republic’s national day in Seoul, Korea Herald reports.

South Korean Industry Minister Kim Jong-gwan said the government supports the project in Dukovany. He expressed hope that the project would become the basis for further nuclear cooperation, including regarding the Temelín Nuclear Power Plant.

Contract for reactors in Dukovany

Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power signed a contract in June 2025 to build two reactors in Dukovany. The agreement also provides an option to construct two more reactors at the Temelín Nuclear Power Plant.

Czech Ambassador to South Korea Ivan Jančárek described the project as much more than just construction. According to him, it is a long-term investment in energy security, technological excellence and mutual trust.

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Robotics and batteries

Kim Jong-gwan also said that in September, the countries opened cooperation centers in advanced robotics and future mobility. They are working on establishing a battery cooperation center and jointly developing next-generation batteries.

The minister noted that South Korea’s manufacturing capabilities and the Czech Republic’s industrial experience could accelerate innovation and open new opportunities in global markets. According to his data, about 110 South Korean companies operate in the Czech Republic.

Jančárek separately highlighted prospects for cooperation in semiconductor manufacturing, artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing, defense technologies, scientific research and student exchanges. The Czech Republic and South Korea established diplomatic relations in 1990 and a strategic partnership in 2015.

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