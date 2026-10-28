The energy minister has announced fuel price caps that are to apply at petrol stations on Thursday. The maximum price of a litre of A-95 petrol will be 6.53 zlotys, A-98 petrol — 7.37 zlotys, and diesel fuel — 8.20 zlotys, RMF24 reports.

Changes compared with Wednesday

On Wednesday, the maximum price of a litre of A-95 petrol was 6.55 zlotys. Therefore, its upper limit is to decrease by 0.02 zlotys on Thursday.

The maximum price of diesel fuel is to fall by 0.08 zlotys — from 8.28 to 8.20 zlotys per litre. At the same time, the cap on A-98 petrol will increase: on Wednesday it was 7.24 zlotys per litre, while on Thursday it is to reach 7.37 zlotys.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Third stage of the CPN package

The announcement of maximum prices is part of the third stage of the “Lower Fuel Prices” package (CPN). The mechanism was launched after part of the provisions of the law on the excess profits tax for fuel companies came into force.

The president signed the law and simultaneously referred it to the Constitutional Tribunal for subsequent review. Under the government’s plans, the entire fuel price support package will remain in force until the end of the year.

The first stage of CPN was introduced at the end of March in response to rising oil prices caused by the war of the United States and Israel against Iran. It was in effect until the end of June, while the excise tax reduction lasted until mid-June. The second stage of the programme, without an excise tax reduction, was in effect from 17 to 31 August.

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