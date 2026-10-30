Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said during the opening of the T5 terminal at the Port of Gdańsk that the first electricity from the Baltica 2 offshore wind farm is expected to be supplied in the first half of 2027. According to RMF24, the new terminal will be a key element in implementing this project.

Terminal for offshore wind farms

The T5 terminal was officially opened on Friday. It is the first infrastructure facility in Poland specifically intended for the construction of offshore wind farms.

According to Tusk, the 20-hectare area, which had previously been under water, has become a site for the development of green energy. The prime minister said that the launch of the terminal should help Poland expand its energy capacity more quickly, as well as increase the involvement of Polish companies and technologies in the construction and installation of offshore wind farms.

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Cost of the terminal

The construction of the T5 terminal cost 1.2 billion zlotys. More than 700 million zlotys for it came from Poland's National Recovery Plan.

Tusk called the planned start of electricity supplies from Baltica 2 a matter of energy security and increasing Poland's generating capacity. He also stated that the country is strengthening its role in the Baltic Sea as a port and energy power.

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