The US Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) has warned Holtec International, which is preparing to restart the Palisades nuclear power plant near South Haven, Michigan. The regulator is demanding that problems with the safety culture at the facility be addressed: according to its findings, employees may have been reluctant to raise safety concerns for fear of retaliation. Ars Technica reports.

Incidents during work

The NRC inspected the plant in July over questions about staff safety awareness. The inspection was preceded by an incident last year in which a worker fell into the reactor cavity, swallowed water and was sent off-site for medical care.

According to the incident report, radiation protection specialists decontaminated the worker and recorded 300 counts per minute in his hair. Holtec said he suffered minor injuries from the fall and soon returned to work.

In August, an assembly of nuclear fuel rods tilted during fuel loading. This delayed the planned restart of Palisades, which could become the first resumption of operations at a previously closed nuclear reactor in the United States. Holtec said the fuel assembly was successfully removed without a spill.

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Operator training

The regulator also said that nine of 15 reactor operators failed the initial licensing examination conducted in July and August. Six candidates received operator licenses.

The NRC asked Holtec to address the identified problems and is to review the company’s plan within 30 days. The agency said that measures taken had prevented the plant’s safety from being compromised and reduced the immediate risk to the public. At the same time, the regulator stressed the need to promptly resolve workplace issues to prevent further deterioration.

The Palisades nuclear power plant, commissioned in 1971, ceased operations in 2022. In 2024, the US Department of Energy provided a $1.5 billion loan for its restoration. Holtec, which had not previously operated nuclear power plants, received about $2.2 billion in government support for the project and has a contractual deadline to begin supplying electricity in March 2027.

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