Oil India discovers gas in Krishna-Godavari Basin — OilPrice

State-owned Indian company Oil India Limited (OIL) has discovered natural gas in the previously unexplored Matyapuri formation in the shallow-water part of the Krishna-Godavari Basin off India’s eastern coast. OilPrice reports.

Well test results

The gas was discovered in the Godavari-1 appraisal well. During testing, the peak gas flow rate amounted to 200,000 standard cubic metres per day. The company did not disclose an estimate of the potential gas reserves.

OIL is preparing to test the next zone in the basin to determine the possibility of further drilling. The Krishna-Godavari Basin is located offshore India’s eastern coast.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Offshore exploration plans

India seeks to expand domestic oil and gas exploration to strengthen energy security. This year, the federal government launched the National Offshore Exploration Programme, providing $8.8 billion in state support through the 2030–2031 financial year.

According to OilPrice, this is India’s most ambitious offshore exploration mission. It was launched after three consecutive years of declining domestic crude oil production.

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