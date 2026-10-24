In Makurdi, the capital of Nigeria’s Benue State, Jos Electricity Distribution Plc (JED) stopped supplying electricity after reporting an attack on its employees. As of October 24, the blackout had entered its third day. City residents and business owners complained of heat, disruptions to work and difficulties charging mobile devices.

As Premium Times reports, the outage particularly affected businesses that depend on a constant electricity supply, including cold-room owners. One resident, John Ukeima, said that discharged phones make it difficult for businesses that communicate with customers and conduct transactions online to operate.

Calls to restore electricity supply

City resident Atu Joseph called the prolonged lack of electricity unfair to consumers who pay their electricity bills. In an open letter to JED, he condemned the alleged attack on the company’s staff but stressed that its consequences should not be imposed on all Makurdi residents. Joseph called for electricity supply to be restored and for those responsible for the attack to be identified and held accountable in accordance with the law.

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Another resident, Ukan Kurug, called on JED and the Benue State government to resolve the dispute immediately. He said that if electricity supply is not restored by Sunday, residents will begin a peaceful mass protest near JED offices in the state starting on Monday.

Mutual accusations by the company and authorities

JED said that on October 21, about 50 people identifying themselves as Benue youth stormed its office in Makurdi. According to the company, the group attacked employees, abducted 10 staff members, and took four vehicles and technical equipment. JED claims that the employees and property were returned at about 5:45 p.m. after the forced reconnection of a transformer supplying the government residence and the State Assembly building.

The company also reported a similar incident on September 3, when its employees were allegedly held at the government residence after the discovery of meter bypassing. The Benue State government dismissed these allegations as unfounded, denied authorizing violence and called for an impartial investigation. State authorities said that disputes over transformer connections and electricity metering violations should be resolved through the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission or in court.

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