Indonesia cuts gas supplies to Singapore — Channel NewsAsia

On October 24, Indonesia began reducing natural gas exports to Singapore, redirecting part of the resource to meet domestic power sector needs. As Channel NewsAsia reports, Indonesia’s upstream oil and gas regulator SKK Migas said the volume involved is 31 million standard cubic feet of gas per day.

Gas redirected to the domestic market

Of the total volume, 15 million standard cubic feet of gas per day are being redirected from Natuna and another 16 million from Sumatra. Gas from Natuna will be supplied to PLN Batam via the WNTS–Pulau Pemping–Batam pipeline. Supplies from Sumatra are being rerouted through the TGI pipeline to meet electricity needs in Batam, Bintan and Sumatra.

SKK Migas explained that the decision is intended to ensure the reliability of domestic gas supplies for electricity generation. The regulator cited Article 8, Paragraph 1 of Indonesia’s Oil and Gas Law, which provides for priority domestic use of natural gas. The agency also said it would monitor developments daily.

Singapore’s dependence on gas

Singapore receives natural gas via pipelines from Indonesia and Malaysia, and also imports liquefied natural gas from international suppliers. Natural gas is used to generate around 95% of the country’s electricity.

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In 2025, pipeline gas accounted for 43% of Singapore’s total gas imports, while liquefied natural gas accounted for 57%. It has not yet been specified what share of Singapore’s total supply will be affected by the current reduction or whether it will affect electricity generation or prices.

Statements on a possible review of exports

Several days before the export cuts began, Indonesia’s Coordinating Minister for Downstream Industry and Energy Transition, Bahlil Lahadalia, said Jakarta could review energy exports to countries that, in his words, do not show sufficient respect for Indonesia. He did not name a specific country. In its response, SKK Migas did not link the gas diversion to these comments.

Earlier, Bahlil also raised the possibility of not extending gas export contracts with neighboring countries due to the need to prioritize domestic demand. According to Indonesia’s state news agency Antara, around 30% of the natural gas produced in the country is exported, while 70% is used domestically. Singapore’s current contracts to import gas from Indonesia expire at the end of 2028.

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