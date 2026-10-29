Exploratory drilling has been completed at the Aphrodite field on the Norwegian continental shelf, confirming significantly larger recoverable gas and oil resources than previously expected. According to RMF24, field operator Equinor estimates its resources at 77–180 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Orlen’s share

Orlen Upstream Norway, Equinor, DNO and Wellesley Petroleum are involved in developing Aphrodite. Polish company Orlen Upstream Norway holds a 25% stake in the project, which it acquired in February 2026. Under the new estimates, its share may exceed 32 million barrels of oil equivalent.

The field’s total recoverable resources were initially estimated at approximately 50 million barrels of oil equivalent. Orlen Vice President for Upstream Wiesław Prugar said that the preliminary analysis made it possible to increase the estimate of Aphrodite’s resources by more than twofold.

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Potential connection to existing infrastructure

Aphrodite is described as an unconventional field whose production prospects had previously raised doubts. Orlen believes that technological advances have made it possible to return to this project and refine its potential.

The company is considering connecting Aphrodite to the infrastructure of the Kvitebjørn field. According to Orlen, this option could reduce costs and accelerate the start of production. The field also contains oil and other hydrocarbons.

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