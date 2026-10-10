Tesla signs deal for 90% of Arizona complex output — Electrek

Tesla has entered into a long-term agreement to purchase about 90% of the annual output of the Project Sterling solar-and-storage complex in Arizona, United States. Construction of the facility in Mohave County, about 32 km north of Lake Havasu City, has already begun, Electrek reports.

Complex capacity

Project Sterling is being developed by ContourGlobal. On October 6, the company held a construction commencement ceremony. The complex will cover more than 2,000 acres in the Mojave Desert and is expected to begin operating in 2028.

More than 760,000 solar panels and over 300 energy storage containers are planned for the site. The panels’ total capacity will be 509 MW of direct current, and 450 MW of alternating current after conversion for the power grid.

The battery system will be able to deliver up to 360 MW and store about 1.4 GWh of electricity. According to ContourGlobal, this is enough to supply energy at full capacity for approximately four hours.

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Agreement with Tesla

ContourGlobal estimates that once operational, Sterling will generate more than 1.1 TWh of electricity annually. Tesla’s agreement covers about 1 TWh per year, as well as associated renewable energy certificates.

ContourGlobal says that solar generation combined with storage will allow the complex to supply clean electricity for up to 16 hours a day. The system will use lithium iron phosphate batteries with liquid cooling and integrated fire protection.

The facility will be connected to the Western Area Power Administration grid; it has also obtained transmission rights to the California Independent System Operator market. ContourGlobal expects about 400 people to be working on construction by 2028. The project also includes building an 8.4 km access road to the historic Route 66.

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