In Cyprus, prices for fuel and lubricants for personal transport rose by 24.6% year on year in September. This was an acceleration compared with August, when annual growth stood at 19.1%, Cyprus Mail reports, citing Eurostat data.

Cyprus’ figure was below the European Union average, where fuel and lubricants for private transport became 31.4% more expensive compared with September 2025. At the same time, rising fuel costs continue to put pressure on motorists’ expenses.

Lowest monthly increase in petrol prices

Between August and September, petrol in Cyprus became 3.8% more expensive. This was the lowest monthly figure among the 27 EU member states. In Romania, petrol prices rose by 4.2%, and in Slovenia by 4.6%.

On average in the EU, petrol prices increased by 6.7% over the month, accelerating after a 3.3% rise in August. The largest monthly increases were recorded in Sweden, at 13.8%, Poland, at 9.7%, and Estonia, at 9.5%.

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Price trends in the European Union

Annual growth in fuel prices accelerated in September in 26 of the 27 EU countries. The highest rates were recorded in Bulgaria, at 42.2%, Estonia, at 40.6%, and Lithuania, at 40.2%. The lowest annual price increases were registered in Hungary, at 6.9%, Ireland, at 17.7%, and Sweden, at 19.9%.

Diesel fuel in the EU became 5.9% more expensive in September compared with August, when the increase stood at 8.3%. The largest monthly increases in diesel prices were registered in Sweden, Latvia and Poland.

Cyprus Finance Minister Makis Keravnos said the government’s current policy is aimed at containing fuel costs rather than substantially reducing prices. According to him, the authorities are also assessing the impact of recently announced support measures: a preliminary assessment by the Consumer Protection Service showed a 5% reduction in prices for some essential goods.

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