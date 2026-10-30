In Finland, the average price of diesel fuel reached €2.49 per litre in October, the highest figure since June 2022. The price level at that time was exceeded by five cents, YLE News reports, citing data from Statistics Finland.

Increase of nearly 50% over the year

In October last year, the average price of a litre of diesel was €1.67. Thus, it increased by nearly 50% over the year.

Kristiina Nieminen, a senior statistician at Statistics Finland, noted that oil is reaching the market despite the wartime situation, but uncertainty related to transportation is affecting supplies and raising consumer prices.

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Petrol also became more expensive

Average petrol prices also rose in Finland in October. A litre of 98-octane petrol cost an average of €2.38, while 95-octane petrol cost €2.28.

Compared with October of the previous year, the average price of 95-octane petrol rose by 33.3%, while that of 98-octane petrol increased by 31.5%.

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