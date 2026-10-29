In Pakistan, the government increased the price of petrol by 1.85 Pakistani rupees per liter and high-speed diesel (HSD) by 1.75 rupees. From October 29, petrol will be sold at 377.91 rupees per liter and HSD at 399.82 rupees, Dawn reports, citing a notification from the petroleum division.

Fuel taxes

The government continues to collect 114 rupees in taxes and levies on every liter of petrol and 100 rupees per liter of diesel. The increase came amid discussion of abolishing the fuel levy. Jamaat-i-Islami leader Hafiz Naeemur Rehman discussed the matter with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad.

The sides agreed to establish a joint government and Jamaat-i-Islami committee to consider expanding the existing fuel assistance program. Since September 17, it has covered owners of motorcycles, rickshaws, and cars with engines of up to 800 cubic centimeters. Rehman said his party would march to Islamabad in mid-November if the authorities do not announce substantial relief for the population.

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Price fluctuations during the year

The price of HSD has declined from the peak of 520.35 rupees per liter recorded on April 3. The price of petrol reached 458.41 rupees per liter that day. After the start of the US-Iran war on February 28, diesel began rising from about 281 rupees per liter, while petrol started increasing from 266 rupees in the first week of March.

In July, Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik said that fuel prices would be set daily in line with international market trends. Before that, since the beginning of March, the government had reviewed them weekly. Petrol in the country is mainly used by owners of private transport, small cars, rickshaws, and motorcycles, while diesel is needed for heavy transport, power plants, and large generators.

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