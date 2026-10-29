Maximum fuel prices in Poland to fall on Friday — RMF24

In Poland, maximum prices for petrol and diesel fuel will be slightly lower on Friday. This is stated in the latest announcement by the energy minister, RMF24 reports. It sets maximum prices for three types of fuel.

Maximum petrol prices

The maximum price of a litre of A-95 petrol on Friday will be 6.51 zlotys. This is 2 groszy less than the maximum rate in effect on Thursday.

For A-98 petrol, the maximum price was set at 7.36 zlotys per litre. Compared with Thursday, it will decrease by 1 grosz.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Rate for diesel fuel

The maximum price of diesel fuel will be 8.19 zlotys per litre. This is 1 grosz lower than the rate in force on Thursday.

Thus, all three fuel categories specified in the announcement will have lower maximum prices on Friday. The largest decrease is planned for A-95 petrol — by 2 groszy per litre.

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